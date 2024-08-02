BJP slams LoP Rahul after SC verdict on NEET

Hours after the Supreme Court in its verdict declined to order a re-test and reiterated that there was no systemic breach of the NEET-UG 2024 exam except at Hazaribagh and Patna, the BJP slammed Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi for his frequent criticisms of the government on the issue.

Amit Malviya, incharge of the BJP's National Information & Technology Department took to his social media handle on X on Friday saying, “Third Time Fail Rahul Gandhi must apologise to the nation on the floor of the Parliament.”

The Supreme Court on Friday while refusing to order a re-test said the National Testing Agency (NTA) must avoid the "flip-flops" it made in relation to the exam as such "flip-flops" in a national exam do not serve the interests of the students.

The apex court was pronouncing its verdict containing reasons for not cancelling the medical entrance examination which had become mired in controversy over paper leak allegations and other irregularities.

A three-judge Bench, headed by CJI, DY Chandrachud, also said the expert committee must rectify the deficiencies in the exam system.

Buoyed by the top court’s decision not to order a re-test, the BJP which has been repeatedly asking Rahul Gandhi to apologise for his hard remarks on NEET tore into him.

Amit Malviya posted on X, “He purposely used the opportunity to destroy confidence of students in the country's examination system, for political gains.

“Just like he is trying to weaken people’s faith in other institutions like the Armed Forces, Judiciary and ECI. He must apologise to the student community and keep them off his sinister, ugly politics.”

The Congress MP had in the past criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “remaining silent” over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examination.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as usual, remains silent on the issue of over 24 lakh students' futures being jeopardised by the NEET exam scandal. Arrests in Bihar, Gujarat, and Haryana clearly indicate that there was a planned and organised corruption in the exam process, with these BJP-ruled states becoming the epicentre of the paper leak,” Rahul Gandhi had stated in a post on X in Hindi.

The LoP's attack had come shortly after the Supreme Court pulled up the Centre and NTA saying that even if there was "0.001 per cent negligence" on the part of anyone in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 examination, it should be thoroughly dealt with.