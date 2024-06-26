BJP MP Om Birla re-elected as Lok Sabha Speaker by voice vote

BJP MP Om Birla was elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker on Wednesday, June 26 by a voice vote. Birla would become the first BJP leader to serve the coveted position for the second consecutive time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the Opposition in Lower House Rahul Gandhi took him to the chair and congratulated him after Birla assumed the post. Protem Speaker of the House Bhartruhari Mahtab announced the election of Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker by voice vote.

Before the elections, PM Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah, along with other NDA leaders, proposed to elect Om Birla for the post. On behalf of the Opposition alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Arvind Sawant proposed Kodikunnil Suresh's name for the Speaker's post.

On Tuesday, Birla was picked as the NDA's candidate for the Speaker's post. Union Minister Rajnath Singh and some senior leaders also tried to reach out to the leaders of opposition parties. Rahul Gandhi had said that the Opposition would support the NDA candidate if the post of deputy speaker was assigned to them, but failed to reach a consensus.