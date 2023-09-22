BJP MP hurls Islamophobic slurs at MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha, calls him a ‘terrorist’

In a shocking incident lowering the stature of the Parliament, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri hurled Islamophobic slurs at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, September 21. The abuse, which was recorded on Sansad TV cameras, was reportedly during a discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3. Ramesh Bidhuri is the MP from South Delhi constituency while Danish Ali represents Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

In a minute-long video posted on social media by several Opposition leaders, Ramesh could be seen calling Danish Ali a “terrorist” and also hurling other abuses such as “katwa” (circumcised) and “Ugrawadi” (militant). Many also pointed out how BJP leader and former Union minister Harsh Vardhan and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, who were seated near Ramesh Bidhuri, were seen laughing at the demeaning communal remarks.