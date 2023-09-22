BJP MP hurls Islamophobic slurs at MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha, calls him a ‘terrorist’

In a shocking incident lowering the stature of the Parliament, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri hurled Islamophobic slurs at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, September 21. The abuse, which was recorded on Sansad TV cameras, was reportedly during a discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3. Ramesh Bidhuri is the MP from South Delhi constituency while Danish Ali represents Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.
In a minute-long video posted on social media by several Opposition leaders, Ramesh could be seen calling Danish Ali a “terrorist” and also hurling other abuses such as “katwa” (circumcised) and “Ugrawadi” (militant). Many also pointed out how BJP leader and former Union minister Harsh Vardhan and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, who were seated near Ramesh Bidhuri, were seen at the demeaning communal remarks.
Opposition leaders have come forward demanding action against Ramesh. Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra took to social media if Speaker Om Birla, Prime Minister Modi, or BJP President JP Nadda would take any action against the BJP MP. Tagging Om Birla, she said, “Feel free initiate a privilege motion against me for calling you out. Will be happy to face any committees. But I am asking you here and now — what action are you taking against Ramesh Bidhuri?”
Congress leader Pawan Khera , “I have seen Ramesh Bidhuri as MLA in Delhi Assembly. He was better during those days. I guess, in the Parliament his upbringing has been ably done by Modi-Shah. New Parliament. New India.” The Congress party’s official page said, “[Ramesh Bidhuri] is abusing another MP on the basis of his religion in such a manner that it cannot be written here.”
Shiv Sena UBT leader and MP Priyanka Chaturvedi , “Filthy language used by a BJP parliamentarian for fellow MP from BSP Danish Ali. No shame left. This is sickening. Will speaker LS take note and take action?
Congress leader Kodikunnil Suresh, who was the chair when the incident took place, reportedly said that the remarks will be expunged from the Lok Sabha records. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reportedly expressed regret in the House over the words of Ramesh. "I express regret if the Opposition is hurt by the remarks made by the member," he said.