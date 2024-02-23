BJP-led Haryana govt invokes National Security Act against farmer leaders

According to a statement issued by the Ambala police, since February 13, farmers' unions have attempted to breach barricades at the Shambhu border as part of their march towards Delhi. Daily incidents of stone-pelting and disruption of public order have been reported, resulting in significant damage to both government and private property, currently being assessed by Ambala police.

"Daily attempts are being made to disrupt the law and order by pelting stones at the police administration and by creating ruckus. During this period, a lot of damage has been caused to government and private property by the hooligans. The damage caused to government and private property by the agitators is being assesses", it said

In anticipation of potential damage, the administration had previously warned of property and bank account seizures as compensation for losses caused by protesters. Individuals affected by property damage during the protests have been encouraged to report their losses to the administration for further action.