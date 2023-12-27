BJP leader Subramanian Swamy questions PM Modi attending inauguration of Ram temple

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday, December 27, questioned the decision to allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the puja for the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The Prime Minister is set to attend the installation of the idol of Lord Ram at the grand temple and participate in the puja ceremony.

Questioning the legitimacy of Narendra Modi attending the temple ceremony, Subramaniam Swamy wrote on X, “How can we Ram bhakts allow Modi to join the performing of the Pran Prathishta Puja of the Ram Lala murti in Ayodhya, when Ram spent almost one and half decades, and waged a war, to rescue his wife Sita? Modi is instead known for abandoning his wife, and yet he will do the puja?”

For many years, Narendra Modi did not publicly acknowledge his marriage. His marriage to Jashodaben, a retired teacher, became widely public in 2014 when he declared his marital status in his poll affidavit. The duo got married when they were young adolescents, in accordance with their community’s traditions. However, the Prime Minister later abandoned her.