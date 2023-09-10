BJP is a ‘venomous snake’: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said that the BJP is a ‘venomous snake’ and that the people have to be careful about it. He said that AIADMK is an unproductive party which gives space to BJP for hiding in Tamil Nadu. He also called upon the people of the state not to give any space to both the parties.

Udhayanidhi, who is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, was speaking at a public meeting and said that the development propagated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi covered up slums during the G20 summit. His remarks came after his father and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin participated in the dinner meeting at the G20 summit.