BJP heading for landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh

Despite exit polls predicting a tight contest, including a hung Assembly and even a narrow victory for the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading towards a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website numbers, BJP leads in 165 out of the 230 Assembly seats as of 5 pm, while the Congress is leading at 64 seats. Celebrations began at the BJP headquarters in Bhopal as early as 11 am, after the first few rounds of counting showed the party registering a massive lead.

Expressing his happiness on the party’s leads, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan posted a message on social media and congratulated party leaders. “I am confident that with the blessings of the people and the able leadership of respected PM Modi, the BJP is going to form the government again with full majority. Hearty congratulations to all the candidates of BJP,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan, who contested from the Budhni Assembly constituency, is cruising towards victory with a vote margin of 1,04,974 votes against Congress candidate Vikram Mastal Sharma.