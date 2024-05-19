BJP govt policies helped plundering of natural resources like never before, says report

The laws and policies concerning the environment have been altered significantly by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lead National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the last 10 years and natural resources have been plundered like never before in India’s history, said a report by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties, a human rights group and Bahutva Karnataka, a civil society group based out of Karnataka.

In their report titled, ‘Guarantee Check: State of India’s Environment over the last decade - An exacerbating crisis,’ the two groups jointly said that the Union government has evaded environmental assessments and had been silencing environmental activists who highlight the unsustainability of development. The report pointed to the Environmental Performance Index where India has slid from the 125th position out of 180 countries in 2012 to the bottom of the list - 180th - in 2022 even as it rose to the 63rd position in the World Bank’s Doing Business report in 2019 from the 142nd position in 2014.

Faster clearances and dilution of laws

According to the report, the Ministry of Environment has granted 12,496 clearances including Coastal Regulation Zone clearances, Wildlife clearances, Forest and Environmental clearances. in 2022, when compared to just 577 clearances in 2018. Meanwhile, several laws and policies including the protections under the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006, Mines and Minerals Act, 2023, and the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, were altered to profit private industrialists, the report said.