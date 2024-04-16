BJP files complaint with Election Commission against Rahul Gandhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday, April 15, submitted a complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress leader of levelling 'malafide, patently false and utterly sinister' allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the complaint, the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of grossly violating the Model Code of Conduct at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

"We refer to your earlier show cause notice issued against Rahul Gandhi dated November 23, 2023, regarding his derisive and obnoxious utterances against Prime Minister Narendra Modi without any basis or substance. Throwing the earlier word of caution to the wind, Rahul Gandhi, as a serial offender, has again levelled grossly malafide, patently false, and utterly sinister allegations against the Prime Minister during his public rally at Coimbatore on April 12."

The transcript of Rahul Gandhi's speech has also been attached with the complaint for reference.