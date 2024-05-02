BJP drops Brij Bhushan for Kaiserganj, picks son Karan instead

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday, May 2, dropped former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and sitting MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh – who is accused of sexual abuse – from the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency. The party has nominated his son Karan Bhushan Singh as the candidate. Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 20.

A six-term MP, Brij Bhushan, has faced this political setback due to the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by some of the country's top women wrestlers. Karan Bhushan is the youngest son of Brij Bhushan. Born in 1990, Karan Bhushan is a national-level double-trap shooter. He holds a law degree besides doing a business management course in Australia. He will be making his debut in electoral politics this time.

Karan Bhushan Singh was appointed as president of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association in February 2024. The appointment was opposed by wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, who pointed out that officials promised not to allow Brij Bhushan or his family to be involved in the sport.