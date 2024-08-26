BJP distances itself from Kangana Ranaut's comments on farmer protests

The BJP has distanced itself from the comments made by its MP Kangana Ranuat regarding the farmers protests in New Delhi. In a press release issued on Monday, August 26, the BJP said, “The statement given by BJP MP Kangana Ranawat in the context of Kisan Andolan is not the opinion of the party. Bharatiya Janata Party disagrees with Kangana Ranaut’s statement. Kangana Ranawat is not authorised to speak on party policy issues.”

Earlier on August 25, Kangana had reposted an interview clip in which she alleges, “Bangladesh-like anarchy could have happened in India too in the name of farmers’ protest. Outside forces are planning to destroy us with the help of insiders. If it wasn’t for the foresight of our leadership they would have succeeded.” She also claimed, without evidence, that sexual assault and murders had taken place under cover of the protests.

Her comments drew the ire of her own party’s leadership with senior BJP leader from Punjab Harjit Garewal telling India Today that, “It is not Kangana’s department to speak on farmers. Her statement is her personal view. PM Modi and BJP are farmer friendly. The Opposition parties are working against us and Kangana’s statement is doing the same. She should not make such statements, on sensitive or religious issues, religious organisations.”

Kangana's remarks also led to widespread anger even among the BJP’s supporters. In their August 26 press release, the BJP also said, “Kangana Ranaut has been directed by the Bharatiya Janata Party not to make any such statement in future. Bharatiya Janata Party is determined to work on the principles of ;Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’ and principles of social harmony.