BJP chief Nitin Nabin gets Z-category security cover

In a move underscoring the elevated stature of the Bharatiya Janata Party's new leadership, the Central government has provided Z-category security cover to Nitin Nabin, who was formally elected as the party's national president earlier on Tuesday.

The decision, taken by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs based on an Intelligence Bureau threat perception assessment, comes shortly after his rise to the top organisational post of the world's largest political party.

Officials confirmed that the VIP security wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been tasked with providing the high-level protection.

Armed CRPF commandos will now accompany Nabin during his nationwide travels, public engagements, and at his residence, ensuring round-the-clock safety commensurate with his role. This category of security, one of the highest in the central protection list below Z-plus, is typically extended to key political figures, Union ministers, and other high-profile individuals facing assessed risks.

The security arrangement was initiated a few weeks ago, following Nabin's appointment as national working president in December 2025 and intensified after his unopposed election as full president, backed by 37 nomination sets from senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and others.

It aligns with the protocol extended to his predecessor, Jagat Prakash Nadda, reflecting the BJP's status as the ruling party at the Centre.

Nabin, at 45, the youngest person to helm the BJP, assumed charge earlier in the day at the party's headquarters in Delhi amid a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Modi, who felicitated him and described him as a "millennial" leader poised to carry forward the party's legacy amid India's development journey. The new president, a five-time MLA from Bihar's Bankipur constituency and former state minister who has handled portfolios like Road Construction, Urban Development, and Law, brings extensive grassroots and administrative experience.

The enhanced security is seen as a prudent step given Nabin's high-visibility role, which involves extensive touring for upcoming Assembly elections in states like West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, as well as preparations for the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.