BJP calls Soros an enemy; Hardeep Puri’s daughter managed millions for him

George Soros is among the most reviled foreign names in Indian political discourse today. BJP leaders have called him an “enemy of India” and an “economic war criminal”. They have marched through Parliament’s premises waving placards linking the Congress party to Soros. Central investigative agencies have raided civil society organisations that received funding from his Open Society Foundations (OSF). The message from the governing party has been consistent and loud: Soros represents dangerous foreign interference in India’s affairs.Which makes what Newslaundry found in US corporate filings and Cayman Islands Registry records rather awkward.The daughter of Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri co-founded a hedge fund that was selected by Soros Fund Management LLC – the principal asset manager for OSF itself – to manage funds to the tune of $200 million. This happened years before the BJP’s anti-Soros campaign began, and neither Puri, his party, nor his daughter have ever publicly disclosed the connection. In March, when Rahul Gandhi attempted to present documents about this in the Lok Sabha, his speech was cut short by the Speaker amid protests from treasury benches. The matter has not been addressed by Puri or the BJP since.There is no suggestion of wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Business relationships of this kind are common in the financial world, and this one predates the BJP’s campaign against Soros. But the silence around it, from a party that has made Soros a political lightning rod, is striking..The BJP’s war on SorosThe BJP government’s institutional campaign against Soros-linked organisations ostensibly began in 2015, when the Ministry of Home Affairs placed OSF on a “prior reference” watchlist. Any fund transfer from OSF to Indian NGOs would now require ministry clearance before disbursement. OSF noted that since mid-2016, its grant-making in India had been “constrained by government restrictions,” and challenged the order in the Delhi High Court.What followed was years of pressure on organisations that had received OSF funding.In September 2022, the Income Tax Department conducted surveys at the for Policy Research (CPR), Oxfam India, and the Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation. While the crackdown was primarily explained through alleged violations of funding norms, it was accompanied by claims that these non-profits were funded by Soros to act against India.The BJP’s public rhetoric escalated sharply in February 2023, after Soros said at the Munich Security Conference that “Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies; their fate is intertwined,” and that Adani’s troubles would “significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government.”New Delhi responded quickly and forcefully. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called Soros “old, rich, opinionated and dangerous”. Former minister Smriti Irani declared at a BJP press conference that Soros had “announced that he will hurt India’s democratic structure,” with Prime Minister Modi as “his main target”. She also called him a “designated economic war criminal”. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Soros of conspiring to destabilise the Indian government with “one trillion dollars”. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demanded a government probe into whether the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received Soros money. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya linked him to the iPhone hacking row cited by opposition leaders. The campaign reached such intensity that by late 2024, BJP leaders marched through Parliament premises holding placards connecting Soros to the Congress party.The campaign’s most recent chapter came in March 2025, when the ED raided eight locations in Bengaluru linked to OSF beneficiary entities. The agency alleged that the Soros Economic Development Fund had transferred approximately Rs 25 crore to these companies between 2020–21 and 2023–24 in violation of foreign exchange regulations.All of this unfolded years after Himayani Puri’s fund had already been managing a portion of the Soros portfolio.Himayani Puri’s fund, $441 million, and a Soros mandateTo understand what Newslaundry found, it helps to know a little about how large investment firms work.Big money managers like Soros Fund Management don’t always invest everything themselves. They sometimes hand portions of their portfolio to smaller, specialised external firms – called sub-advisors or discretionary managers – who make investment decisions on their behalf. Being selected for such a mandate is a significant professional endorsement. It means the larger firm trusts you with real money.In January 2009, three former employees of the collapsed Lehman Brothers – Robert Millard, Himayani Puri, and Anthony Stone – launched a hedge fund called Realm Partners. The fund was structured across Delaware and the Cayman Islands, a common arrangement in the industry. The Cayman Islands, as an offshore jurisdiction, provides certain tax efficiencies and privacy protections that institutional investors often seek. The fund was open only to “qualified purchasers” – a legal category in the US that requires at least $5 million in investments, meaning this was not a vehicle for ordinary retail investors.Millard, Puri, and Stone each held between 25–50 percent ownership and served as executive officers and directors from January 2009. The fund also listed Sunrise Partners Limited Partnership – a subsidiary of investor Donald Sussman’s Paloma International LP – as a co-manager of the portfolio.Realm Partners raised over $441 million from 74 investors, roughly two-thirds of that capital coming from offshore accounts. At its peak, the fund held securities worth approximately $667.6 million in US-listed companies. New investor commitments stopped after February 2013, and the fund closed in 2015.Now, here is where the Soros connection comes in.Newslaundry reviewed filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – public regulatory documents that investment advisors managing large portfolios are required to submit. These filings, for the years 2010 and 2011, show that Soros Fund Management LLC – which at the time managed a portfolio that peaked at $8.75 billion – selected 13 external firms to exercise investment discretion over portions of its assets. Realm Partners LLC was on that list, appearing consistently across every available quarterly filing for those two years. The SEC filings do not specify the slice of the Soros portfolio managed by Realm Partners LLC. However, Michael Vachon, spokesperson for George Soros, told Newslaundry, “Our data shows that we were allocated to Realm Partners (Hedge Fund) from February 2010 to September 2012. The initial allocation was $200 million, which our database shows was allocated in February 2010. We redeemed the allocation in the second part of 2012.” The amount would stand at over Rs 1,867 crore under current conversion rates.Hardeep Singh Puri has publicly stated that the only time he met George Soros was at a dinner in October 2009 in New York – a dinner whose list of invitees he said was decided by then-Minister Shashi Tharoor (Tharoor disagreed with Puri’s account). According to SEC filings, roughly two months after that dinner, Himayani Puri’s firm was selected by Soros Fund Management to manage part of his portfolio.There is no evidence of any connection between Hardeep Puri’s dinner and his daughter’s business relationship with Soros Fund Management, and the timing may be coincidental. Newslaundry is yet to receive any response to its query about the selection process followed to pick Realm Partners LLC. A note on Robert MillardOne of Himayani Puri’s co-founders at Realm Partners, Robert Millard, has separately been documented as having a professional acquaintance with Jeffrey Epstein – the financier who pleaded guilty in 2008 to charges including procurement of a minor for prostitution and who died in federal custody in 2019.Records show that Millard and Epstein were both members of the Council on Foreign Relations, an influential foreign policy organisation, from 2002 to 2009. Later, while Millard served as Chairman of MIT's board, Epstein visited the university at least five times and made donations, some of them routed anonymously. A subsequent fact-finding report by law firm Goodwin Procter found that Millard was aware of concerns about Epstein, knew donations were being made anonymously – an arrangement with no known precedent at MIT – and had been advised to “steer clear of Epstein”. The report found “no evidence” that the two were friends.Himayani Puri’s documented connection to this episode is limited to having co-founded a fund with Millard. That contact is not an indication that Himayani Puri had any knowledge of, or contact with, Jeffrey Epstein. However, while Himayani Puri was running a fund with Millard, her father was building his own relationship with Epstein himself – as seen in emails released by the US Department of Justice. Hardeep Puri, Jeffrey Epstein, and ‘making things happen’Hardeep Puri served as India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013. He then joined the International Peace Institute (IPI), a New York-based think tank, where he served as Vice President until March 2016. IPI is documented to have received $650,000 from Epstein-related entities, a period that partially overlapped with Puri’s tenure there. The Department of Justice released emails that show that within months of joining the BJP, Puri sent his first recorded communication to Epstein – who, by then, was already a convicted sex offender. In the email trail, Epstein introduced Puri to influential figures including Reid Hoffman and Lawrence Summers, and hosted Puri at his Manhattan residence in June 2014. He also brokered his meeting with Hoffman in San Francisco. In the email trail, Hoffman said, “Jeffrey has exquisite taste in people”, to which Puri responded, “On Jeffrey's taste in people, I have no doubt. His instincts are even better.”Epstein monitored their meeting closely and asked for updates. After a meeting Epstein arranged with Hoffman, Puri wrote to Epstein: “you, my friend, make things happen”. He sought Epstein’s advice, and Epstein suggested he offer to organise Hoffman’s India visit to “meet with science and tech people and social networking gurus”.After the Hoffman meeting, Puri even proposed briefing Epstein at his Manhattan townhouse where, according to federal indictments, the latter committed sexual abuse against underage girls. Puri helped Epstein expedite a visa for his assistant and looped in two government officials on a “priority basis” for this task.While pitching Digital India to Hoffman and Epstein, Puri’s email on November 13 also mentioned his daughters “Himayani and Tilottama” and thanked Hoffman for sending them autographed copies of his books. On Christmas Eve, he asked Epstein when he would be back from his “exotic island” and added, “have fun. Not that you require encouragement from others for that.” Their email exchanges and further meetings at Epstein’s residence continued.In February 2026, at a BJP press conference, Puri claimed he met Jeffrey Epstein “three or maximum four” times and exchanged just “one email,” attributing all this contact to his IPI boss Terje Rød-Larsen. However, US DOJ records show at least 62 email exchanges between the two from June 2014 to June 2017. Newslaundry reached out to Hardeep Singh Puri and Himayani Puri for comment. This report will be updated if a response is received.