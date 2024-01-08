‘BJP and Trinamool Congress are clandestine partners’: CPI-M at mega rally

The CPI-M on Sunday, January 7 said that BJP and Trinamool Congress are its equal adversaries in West Bengal, and the party will fight battles against both the parties in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Our impressive result in last year’s panchayat elections was a trailer. Now it is time for us to show the entire movie in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” CPI-M politburo member and the party’s State Secretary in West Bengal Md Salim said during a mega rally held by CPI-M under the banner of Insaf Samavesh (Gathering for Justice) for party’s youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

He said that BJP and Trinamool are clandestine partners.