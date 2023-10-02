Bihar publishes caste survey report, OBCs, EBCs constitute 63% of population

The Bihar government released a report based on the caste survey on Monday, October 2. The report said that 36% of Bihar’s population consists of Extremely Backward Class (EBC) and 27.13% of the population is Other Backward Class (OBC). This report comes amidst a case pending in the Supreme Court on whether such a survey is valid or not.

The report that was released by the Development Commissioner Vivek Singh had religion based data on the state’s population. Hindus are 81.99% of the population while the Muslim population is 17.07%. Meanwhile, the population of people belonging to Scheduled Castes is 19.65% as opposed to Yadavs (classified as OBC) who constitute 14% of Bihar’s population. Musahars, a Dalit community, constitute 3% of the population while Brahmins are at 3.65% of the population.

According to The Hindu, Vivek Singh said that the report is a compilation of the data that had been collected and no analysis has been done on it. The Bihar state government launched a two-phase caste based survey on January 7 this year. The Hindu reported that the families’ economic status was also collected along with the caste details. The survey is said to have collected the data of 12.70 crore people across 38 districts in Bihar.