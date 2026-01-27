Bihar NEET aspirant death: SIT collects DNA samples of six suspects

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The investigation into the mysterious death of a NEET aspirant from Bihar’s Jehanabad district has taken a serious turn, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) collecting DNA samples of six suspects as part of an intensified probe.

The SIT has identified six individuals whose movements were found suspicious on the day the incident came to light. CCTV footage shows them loitering near Shambhu Hostel in Patna, where the student was staying. Their presence was further corroborated through call detail records (CDR) and location analysis.

Based on these findings, DNA samples of all six suspects were collected on Tuesday at a hospital in Gardanibagh under the supervision of a medical team and a magistrate. The samples were sealed and sent to a forensic laboratory for comparison with biological evidence recovered from the student’s clothes.

According to sources, forensic examination has confirmed the presence of male biological traces on the student’s undergarments, significantly strengthening suspicions of sexual assault. Following this development, the investigation has entered a crucial DNA verification phase.

While the main accused remains absconding, the SIT has stepped up efforts to establish the sequence of events leading to the student’s death. Investigators believe the DNA comparison could prove decisive in identifying those involved.

To rule out any ambiguity, the SIT has also collected DNA samples from the deceased student’s parents and brothers to ensure scientific clarity during the matching process.

Sources said the forensic team has submitted a preliminary report to the SIT, suggesting that the death was not natural and pointing towards criminal involvement.

The student’s family has consistently alleged that she was sexually assaulted and murdered, demanding strict action against those responsible. At present, DNA analysis is considered the most crucial link in the investigation.

Officials believe that once forensic matching is completed, the identities of those involved will become clear. However, concerns persist over the continued absence of the main accused and delays in delivering justice. The case has also sparked political and social debate across Bihar, with mounting pressure on law enforcement agencies to ensure a swift, transparent, and conclusive investigation.