Bihar Cabinet approves dissolution of current Nitish Kumar government

Following the NDA’s landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, the process of government formation has formally begun in the state. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday convened a Cabinet meeting, where the decision to dissolve the 17th Bihar Assembly was approved.

The meeting, held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with all ministers of the outgoing Cabinet.

Bihar Water Resource Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said, “The Cabinet has approved the dissolution of the current Assembly, which will officially end on November 19. The Cabinet has also appreciated the work done by officers and employees during the Assembly elections, and all legislators have congratulated Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for securing a strong mandate in this election.”

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived at Raj Bhavan after the Cabinet meeting and submitted a letter to the Governor recommending the dissolution of the current government.

Following this, the process of forming a new government has now started.

Nitish Kumar has informed the Governor of the Cabinet's decision and the current Assembly will be dissolved on November 19. Until then, Nitish Kumar will remain Chief Minister.

On November 19th, Nitish Kumar will again approach the Governor to submit his resignation and stake his claim to form a new government.

After Nitish Kumar’s resignation, the stage will be set for the formation of a new government. A meeting of the NDA legislative party will soon be held to elect its leader. Following the election of the legislative party leader, the Governor is expected to invite that person, most likely Nitish Kumar, to take the oath of office.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the swearing-in ceremony, which is likely to take place at Gandhi Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several chief ministers and senior leaders from across the country, is expected to attend the event.

During the recently-concluded Bihar Assembly election 2025, the BJP won 89 seats, the JD(U) 85, the LJP(RV) 19, the HAM 5, and the RLSP 4.

The RJD was reduced to 25 seats, while the Congress won 6 seats and the Left won only 3. The AIMIM won 5 seats, IP Gupta's party won one seat, and the Bahujan Samaj Party won 1 seat.