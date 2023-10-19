Biden in Israel: How U.S. foreign policy has played a big role in the Israel-Hamas war

U.S. President Joe Biden is in Israel to lend support to the country in the midst of an already bloody war between the Israelis and Hamas, including the bombing of a Gaza City hospital that has left hundreds dead .

Following Biden’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, it’s worth looking back at American foreign policy and profound U.S. mismanagement of ongoing crises in the Middle East over a period of decades. It illustrates how badly American domination has served international peace and stability.

Some have argued that Hamas’s attack on Israel is an indication of the chaos and disorder that will follow in an emerging “multipolar world,” meaning one in which the U.S. is no longer firmly in control of international affairs .

But let’s look at how that U.S. control has worked out for the Middle East in the past. The current war in Gaza is a direct product of the failure of American foreign policy. It’s an argument in favour of a multipolar world, one in which the U.S. has less influence and other powers can act as countervailing forces.

Destabilizing influence

The U.S. has a long history of destabilizing the Middle East, a critically important region of the world. In 1953, the U.S. and the U.K. engineered a coup against democratically elected Iranian Prime Minister Mohammed Mossadegh and strengthened the shah of Iran.

The shah’s hated regime fell to the Iranian revolution in 1979 . The result was the Islamic Republic of Iran, a state that has bedevilled the U.S. and its allies ever since.

In 2003, the U.S. illegally invaded Iraq , killing more than 300,000 people , and spreading chaos across the region. The so-called War on Terror has raged on, killing millions more, directly and indirectly , for years.