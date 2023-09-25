Bhopal turns saffron ahead of PM Modi's visit

Cutouts and hoardings of the Prime Minister, other BJP leaders and party flags covered the capital city of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit on Monday.

Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Modi will address a mega rally – 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' at Bhopal's Jamboori Maidan located in BHL area under Govindpura Assembly constituency.

Donning party caps, BJP workers – men and women of different age groups, even some minors started arriving in Bhopal early this morning.

The state BJP unit, which is eying to retain power in Madhya Pradesh in the assembly elections due this year end, has made elaborate arrangements for its workers arriving from the different parts of the state.

The road – around a 500 meters stretch leading from Gandhi Chowk to Jamboori Maidan, which is the main entrance, has been decorated with the arts of tribal communities.