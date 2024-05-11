Bhavish Aggarwal’s issue with pronouns: Why Ola CEO should read up on language & rights

Ola’s founder-CEO Bhavish Aggarwal recently had a meltdown after LinkedIn removed his post that refers to gender-neutral pronouns like ‘they/them’ as an “illness”. Bhavish quite dramatically claimed that the LinkedIn chatbot, which is powered by artificial intelligence (AI), is “imposing a political ideology” on Indian users that’s both “unsafe and sinister.”

For anyone wondering, gender-neutral pronouns are essentially third-person nouns that are used when referring to a single person, but without denoting a specific or singular gender. They can refer to someone whose gender identity is unclear, or when the person in question chooses to be represented by pronouns that do not categorise them into the binary of a ‘man’ or ‘woman’.

This expansion of language is an extension of our evolving understanding of the gender spectrum and gender identities. It is also a political movement, deliberate in its inclusivity of identities that lie outside the ‘he’ and ‘she’ of the English language. Major English dictionaries like Oxford and Merriam-Webster have already recognised such usages, but why is Bhavish offended by these changing rules of English grammar? Ideally, that would be for the founder-CEO to ponder on and for us to not care.

But when Bhavish, a publicly recognised figure with nearly 480k followers on Twitter, jumps on Western conservative narratives and peddles misinformation about gender minorities in India, he is setting a dangerous precedent that can severely harm a significantly vulnerable community. So let’s address his ‘concerns’ and set the record straight.

Is singular usage of ‘they/them’ pronouns new?

Doubling down on his hottakes about what he calls the “pronoun illness,” Bhavish had posted this on social media platform X: “Most of us in India have no clue about politics of this pronouns illness. People do it because it’s become expected in our corporate culture, especially MNCs. Better to send this illness back where it came from. Our culture has always had respect for all. No need for new pronouns.”

Beneath his not-so-veiled attack on gender minorities, Bhavish has also got his facts about the English language wrong. The singular ‘they/them/their’ are hardly “new pronouns” that were introduced simply for the sake of being inclusive (not that there should be a problem with it if that was indeed the case). For centuries in English literature, ‘they’ has appeared as a singular, gender-neutral pronoun.

The Oxford English Dictionary traces back the usage of the singular ‘they’ to the year 1375, in the mediaeval romance poem William and the Werewolf. A section of the poem translated from Middle English to modern English reads, “Each man hurried … till they drew near … where William and his darling were lying together.” Linguistic experts suggest that the usage could have also existed long before 1375, in speech form.

‘They’, in its singular form, has since been employed in the texts of many classic authors including Geoffrey Chaucer (The Canterbury Tales) and William Shakespeare (A Comedy of Errors, Hamlet), and even Jane Austen who used it in Mansfield Park centuries later. “I would have everybody marry if they could do it properly,” Austen famously wrote in her 1814 novel.

Language analysts say it wasn’t until the eighteenth century that grammarists began to argue against the use of the singular ‘they’, instead batting for the masculine ‘he’ as the default. Those who argue against the usage of ‘they’ as singular, however, seem to overlook that even the pronoun ‘you’ was once a plural pronoun that eventually became singular as well. ‘You’ first became a polite singular pronoun over the centuries, similar to the term ‘hum’ (me/us) in the Hindi-Urdu languages, before slowly replacing ‘thou’ and ‘thee’ in the seventeenth century.

Back in 1660, English preacher George Fox who founded ‘Quakerism’ even wrote a fiery book in defence of ‘thee’ and ‘thou’, referring to everyone who used the singular ‘you’ as idiots. But here you are, Bhavish, and that is the evolutionary nature of languages.

A singular ‘they’ is also not that confusing to use in everyday language, as many claim under the guise of ‘saving the English language from gender activists’. We already use it in speech form frequently, and it’s just a matter of time before the singular ‘they’ is as well integrated into the language as the singular ‘you’.