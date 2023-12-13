Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill brings threats to economic security under terror acts

The updated draft of the 2023 Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita (BNS) Bill, tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, December 12, proposes expanding the definition of “terrorist act” to include actions that threaten India’s economic security. While this is a new addition to the first draft introduced in the Lok Sabha in August and then referred to a parliamentary standing committee, the same definition is already part of the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The second draft of the BNS, with which the Union government intends to replace the existing Indian Penal Code, defines “terrorist act” under Section 113. “Whoever does any act with the intent to threaten or likely to threaten the unity, integrity, sovereignty, security, or economic security of India or with the intent to strike terror or likely to strike terror in the people or any section of the people in India or in any foreign country…” it says, with subsection (iv) on economic security expanding on the definition as “damage to, the monetary stability of India by way of production or smuggling or circulation of counterfeit Indian paper currency, coin or of any other material.”

In 2012, the Parliament under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had amended UAPA to incorporate offences that threaten India’s economic security under “terrorist acts”, including acts such as the circulation of high-value counterfeit currency and financing of terrorist activities. While the BNS doesn’t elaborate on what “economic security” means, UAPA says it includes “financial, monetary and fiscal stability, security of means of production and distribution, food security, livelihood security, energy security, ecological and environmental security.”