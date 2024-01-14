Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to begin today, focus on ‘decade-long social injustices’

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is set to launch the 66-day-long Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Khongjom War Memorial in Manipur on Sunday, January 14. The party, on Saturday, January 13, released the theme song and several videos of the Yatra besides other details. Congress has said that the Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, is being taken out keeping in mind "political, economic and social injustices committed in the last 10 years".

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said the biggest challenge India now faces is "the immoral ideology which promotes polarisation, economic inequalities and political authoritarianism". Talking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's golden dreams of 'Amrit Kaal', he said 'Anyay Kaal' has been prevailing in the country for the last 10 years. Ramesh said this while he was interacting with the mediapersons. He was accompanied by former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, state party chief Keisham Meghachandra Singh and Congress Working Committee member Gaikhangam.

The Rajya Sabha member said that the yatra, which would cover 15 states from Manipur to Maharashtra, is an ideological move and not an electoral one. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra would pass through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies, 6,713 km through 110 districts in 66 days and the Congress believes it would prove to be as "transformative" as Rahul Gandhi's earlier cross-country march -- Bharat Jodo Yatra in September 2022 to January 30, 2023.