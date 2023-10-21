Bengaluru cop stops fan from shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during world cup match

The world cup cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy stadium has garnered attention for reasons off the field after a video emerged in which a police official can be seen telling a Pakistani fan not to chant “Pakistan Zindabad”. The video clip that is going viral on social media has elicited mixed responses, with a group saying that everyone should have the freedom to support a team of their choice and another saying they shouldn’t support Pakistan in India.

In the video clip, it can be seen that the policeman asks a person sporting a Pakistan jersey, not to shout “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans. However, when the person asks if it was okay to shout ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, the police officer is seen nodding his head in acceptance. “Why should I not shout for Pakistan when I have come from that country? I will say Pakistan, what else do I say? Moreover, Pakistan is playing,” he is heard saying. Further, when he asks the policeman to repeat the statement on his camera, the police official is seen walking away.