Bengaluru bandh on Sept 26: Section 144 imposed

On the eve of the Bengaluru bandh called by farmers groups and trade unions to protest against Karnataka releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that permission has not been granted for the bandh and that organisations are banned from taking out processions and rallies. Addressing the media on Monday, September 25, the Commissioner said that strict action will be taken against the concerned persons if any untoward incidents take place. The city police have also imposed section 144 (prohibition of unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Bengaluru from 12 am on Tuesday.

“The police have made the necessary security arrangements for Tuesday. Patrol forces and additional forces will be deployed on duty. We have also taken the necessary steps to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and additional Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed,” said Dayananda.

He also said the organisers of the bandh will have to face the consequences of any destruction to property. The forcible closure of property will also face police action, he said. Any stopping of vehicles on the road and forcible closure of shops are prohibited, he said.