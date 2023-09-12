Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 begins international flight operations

Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, reportedly built at a cost of Rs 13,000 crore started operating international flights on Tuesday, September 12. All scheduled international flights have started arriving and departing from Terminal 2 from 10.45 am onwards. The airport authorities have made arrangements for passengers to get adequate information in this regard on estimated queue wait time and flight information.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport on November 11 last year. The terminal will handle an additional 2.5 crore air passengers.

Terminal 2 is pegged as one of the biggest airport terminals in the world with a hanging garden for the first time in Asia.

Then Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had stated that with the inauguration of Terminal 2, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) has become the second biggest airport in the country. Bengaluru Airport commenced its operations on May 24, 2008. In 2019, it handled over 33 million passengers.

“Are you taking any international flights to or from BLR (Bengaluru) Airport on 12th September? Commencing 10:45 AM on 12th September 2023 all departing and arriving international flights will be operating from Terminal 2. Make note of the initial schedule and check with your Airline for detailed flight information and schedules,” the official statement from Bengaluru airport authorities said.