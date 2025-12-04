Bengaluru advocate files complaint against Ranveer Singh for mocking daiva ritual

Actor Ranveer Singh’s attempts to mock the performance of Rishab Shetty in his latest film Kantara: Chapter 1 has landed him in trouble. A complaint has been filed against the actor for allegedly insulting bhuta daiva aradhana, a spirit-worship ritual practiced in Tulunadu. The complaint was lodged at the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru.

Advocate Prashanth Methal, the complainant, alleged that Ranveer Singh mocked the sacred daiva tradition during his stage act at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa on November 28.

He stated that Ranveer caricatured the devotional act of the deities Panjurli and Guliga Daiva. In the film, Rishab Shetty is shown becoming possessed by these spirits revered in coastal Karnataka. Ranveer attempted to imitate the daiva scene from the film’s climax.

According to the complainant, Ranveer Singh’s act was “crude, derogatory, and comical,” causing “deep hurt” to Hindu religious sentiments, particularly among the Tulu-speaking community. According to The Hindu, the complaint also said that Ranveer referred to the daiva as a “ghost,” which the complainant termed “blasphemous.”

He has urged the police to register an FIR and initiate legal action against the actor.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has issued a statement apologising for his actions. He claimed that his intention was only to highlight Rishab Shetty’s performance in the film. “Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene the way he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition, and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise,” he said.