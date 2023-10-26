Bengal ration scam: ED raids Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick's residence

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday launched a raid and search operation at West Bengal forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick's residence as part of its ongoing probe in the multi-crore ration distribution irregularities case.

According to sources, the former food & supplies minister's Salt Lake residence in the northern outskirts of Kolkata is one of the eight places that the central agency sleuths are raiding.

The ED officials, sources added, are also conducting searches at the twin residences of Mallick's confidential assistant Amit Dey at Nagerbazar in the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

Each team of five agency sleuths is being escorted by armed personnel of central armed police forces.

In addition to raid and search operation at his residence, the ED sleuths are interrogating the minister.

Mallick's name, the sources added, surfaced during questioning of Bakibur Rahman, a Kolkata- based businessman who was recently arrested in connection with the same case.

Since the start, the central agency sleuths had been doubting involvement of the high and mighty within the state food & supplies department in the matter.

The apprehension of the ED sleuths deepened after several official seals of the state food & supplies department were recovered from the residences and offices of Rahman.

The probe officials believe that ration distribution irregularities of such magnitude could not have been possible without active cooperation from high and mighty in the state food & supplies department and also a section of the ration distributors and ration dealers in the state.

As per the sources, the main charge in the ration distribution irregularities case is that wheat meant for distribution through the fair price shops were diverted and sold in the market at much higher prices.



