Bengal cash-for-job case: Armed with court order, ED starts process for Sujay Bhadra's voice sampling test

Armed with the recent order from a special court in Kolkata last week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday started the full-fledged process for voice-sampling test of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the cash-for-school-job case in West Bengal.

Sources said the central agency sleuths have sent three communiqués for that purpose. The first communiqué is to Centre-run ESI Hospital at Joka in the southern outskirts of Kolkata, which is supposed to form a medical board to evaluate the medical condition of Bhadra for the purpose as ordered by a special court on November 25.

The second communiqué is to the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital in South Kolkata, where Bhadra is housed now. In fact, the special court ordered the formation of a medical board by ESI Hospital, following ED’s submission that since Bhadra is admitted to a hospital of his choice even months after completion of his bypass surgery, a separate medical board at a different and central hospital should be formed to evaluate his medical conditions.

The third communiqué is to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CSFL) in Kolkata, so that once the central agency sleuths are able to procure the voice sample of Bhadra, the CSFL authorities can complete its testing process at the earliest.

Sources said the ED sleuths want to complete the entire process as early as possible even by the end of this week. The voice sample test has become imperative now following the Calcutta High Court's direction to wind up the investigation into the school jobs case by December 31.