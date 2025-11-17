Behind every delay: The infrastructure crisis crippling Indian Railways

In March 2025, the Ministry of Railways had stated that most of its divisions maintain “over 90% punctuality”. Behind the headline figure lies the everyday reality of passengers, with the punctuality index actually declining. Reliance on diesel locomotives, signal failures and congestion lead to most delays, data show and experts say.

In 2023-24, Indian Railways carried 6.9 billion passengers overall, or an average daily footfall of about 19 million, across its 69,000-kilometre network.

Since April 2023, diesel locomotives have led to a “punctuality loss” in over 4,400 cases, or an average of five each day, data from the Railway Board show. In cases of diesel engine failure, the train halts at the point of failure—sometimes on a bridge or mid-section, blocking the entire line.

“The lack of alternate traction power means the train cannot move until a relief engine is brought in,” Sushil Luthra, former chief administrative officer at Indian Railways and editor of Rail Business Magazine, says. “In contrast, trains like Vande Bharat use distributed power across multiple coaches, so even if one unit fails, others can keep the train moving.”

This is alongside other major lapses—signal failures, track damage, congestion, and rolling stock issues—where no recent data are available on the delays they caused.

In 2019, then railway minister Piyush Goyal in a Lok Sabha reply attributed punctuality loss to internal factors including “equipment failures related to locomotives, Over-Head Electrical cables, track, signals, coaches and wagons; and saturated line capacity”.

The Punctuality Index for the railways has declined, as per latest data--from 94.17 in 2020 to 73.62 in 2023. The index considers a train punctual if it arrives within 15 minutes of its scheduled time—a far more lenient standard than Germany’s 5 minutes, Britain’s 10 minutes, or Japan’s few seconds.

Strain on infrastructure

“Indian Railways is still relying on British-era infrastructure, and not enough new track capacity has been added,” Verma said. “For the past 15 years, the Railways has acknowledged network congestion, but the situation remains largely the same today.”

Over 80% of India’s busiest rail routes—the High-Density Network connecting major cities—are running over capacity. At least 22% are so congested that their capacity utilisation exceeds 150%, as per the National Rail Plan. Nearly half of the Highly Utilized Network (HUN) routes are also strained beyond capacity.

Overall, while 45% of the entire network remains underutilised at below 70% capacity, 1% of the network is burdened with more than 150% utilisation.

Former director of IIM Bangalore G. Raghuram says that in congestion at major junctions like the Bengaluru City Railway Station, “covering the last 30 km may even take up to two hours”.