Behind BJP’s sudden push for women’s reservation: Empowerment or deception?

The recent passage of the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, during a special parliamentary session, heralding 33% reservation for women in state legislatures and Parliament, has stirred a mix of hope and scepticism. While no political party openly opposes the idea of women's representation in these governing bodies, questions linger regarding the timing and motives behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's sudden push for a Bill that lay dormant for nine years.

Undoubtedly, India's women constitute half of the population, yet their presence in Parliament remains startlingly low, barely touching 20%. The marginal increase in the number of women MPs in the Lok Sabha, from 11.6% in 2014 to 14.6% in 2019 (resulting in 79 women MPs in 2019, up from 63), underscores the pressing need for a concrete solution to rectify this glaring gender imbalance. Many contend that reservation is the most fitting course of action.

However, the path to implementing this reservation is fraught with complexities, primarily concerning the stance of the INDIA alliance. Parties such as the Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Janata Dal (U) insist that if reservations are to be granted to women, an internal quota should extend to Other Backward Class (OBC) women. They express concerns that without such provisions, upper-caste women may dominate the women's quota. Interestingly, this viewpoint even finds support within the BJP, as leaders like Uma Bharati emphasise this point.

In 2009, when the Women's Reservation Bill was referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee, various parties shared their views. Tamil Nadu-based parties, including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and Makkal Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (MDMDK), insisted on internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), OBCs, and minority women within the women's reservation framework. They also advocated for extending reservations to women in Rajya Sabha and state Legislative Councils.

In their written submissions, the RJD has emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach to women's reservation, advocating a proportionate quota for OBCs, minorities (including Muslims, Christians, and others), and Dalits (SC/ST) alongside the reservation for women, ensuring equitable representation based on their population within the country.

Similarly, the Samajwadi Party, in their written statement, has called for the inclusion of quotas for OBC and Muslim women within the reservation framework.