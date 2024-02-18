BCAS directs seven airlines to deliver baggage within 30 minutes

BCAS started the continuous exercise of monitoring the time of arrival of baggage at belts of six major airports in January. "Since the beginning of the review exercise, performance of all airlines is being monitored on a weekly basis and have improved but but are not as per the mandates," said the official.

"The mandates require the first baggage to arrive at the baggage belt within 10 minutes of shutting off the aircraft engine and the last bag within 30 minutes of the same," said the official.

"The above monitoring is currently being done at six major airports, However, BCAS has directed the airlines to ensure that the mandated levels are achieved in all airports where they fly," the official added.