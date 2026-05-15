Baloch insurgency: Suicide bombs and uptick in violence threaten Pakistan, regional security

By Amira Jadoon
In the space of 10 days in late April 2026, insurgents in Pakistan purportedly in the country’s southwest province of Balochistan, killing at least 42 military personal. Then, on May 11, authorities announced that a , Islamabad, had been foiled. Authorities over the incident – a nod to militants’ increasing use of young Baloch women to carry out attacks.
These incidents represent the latest flaring up of a long-running insurgency in Pakistan’s largest province and home to around 15 million people.
For a rundown of what you need to know about the Baloch insurgency and groups involved, The Conversation turned to Amira Jadoon and Saif Tahir, currently researching such groups’ operational activities and strategic messaging in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan has long been the site of resistance and armed movements involving Baloch, an ethnic group of an that straddles parts of Pakistan and Iran.
Their insurgency is rooted in both contemporary and historical grievances. Its origins trace back to the of the princely state of Kalat in 1948, months after the partition of British India into India and Pakistan, and the resulting confrontations between Baloch tribal leaders and the newly formed Pakistani state.
While the insurgency long remained a struggle framed around Baloch marginalization and economic exploitation, it turned violent in the early 2000s with the rise of militant factions, including the , or BLA, in 2000 and the , or BLF, which was revived in 2004 under current leader Allah Nazar Baloch decades after its 1964 founding. The insurgents’ goals vary, from greater autonomy and control over the province’s natural resources to full independence.
Baloch militants generally cast their emergence as a nationalist rebuttal to the Pakistani government’s narrative, which states that the unrest is driven by a handful of tribal chiefs resisting development rather than a broad-based movement.
In practice, the contemporary insurgency has expanded well beyond its tribal base, and Baloch militant groups have invested heavily in strategic communications that directly challenge the Pakistani state’s framing.
Today, Baloch militants’ propaganda targets the local educated youth, including women. They play on existing grievances over , state repression and resource extraction. Balochistan is home to significant deposits of copper, gold, natural gas and coal, including at the mine, one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper and gold reserves. Yet the province remains Pakistan’s poorest.
Baloch militants’ efforts are designed to broaden the insurgency’s appeal, adding an urban, middle-class layer to what was once a primarily tribal revolt that casts itself as a struggle to defend the Baloch “motherland” and achieve national liberation.
The Baloch insurgency has emerged as one of Pakistan’s most consequential internal security challenges. In 2025, the BLA 521 attacks and 1,060 security-force fatalities, though monitoring records substantially fewer attacks, at around 254 events, in Balochistan over the same period.
Two Baloch militants’ operations bookend the recent escalation. In March 2025, BLA fighters hijacked the – a heavily used passenger train connecting Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, to Peshawar in northwestern Pakistan – holding more than 350 passengers in a 30-hour siege. In April 2026, the group announced a new naval wing, the , following its first maritime attack on a Pakistan coast guard vessel near Jiwani, in Gwadar district.
These tactical innovations have been reinforced by deliberate efforts at broadening the support base for Baloch separatism. The 2018 formation of , an alliance of Baloch militant groups, and the of the non-Baloch , a Sindhi separatist group based in neighboring Sindh that has extended Baloch militants’ operational reach into Karachi, signal an expanding ethno-regional coalition aimed at broadening the geographic and ideological scope of the insurgency.
Four converging factors explain the recent escalation.
First, the Pakistani state’s crackdown on peaceful political space in recent months has accelerated social discontent. Following the March 2025 Jaffar Express attack, prominent Baloch rights defender was arrested under anti-terrorist laws, while three protesters were shot dead at a peaceful sit-in in Quetta.
As nonviolent avenues close, aggrieved civilians become more receptive to Baloch militants’ recruitment narratives.
Second, Baloch militants have acquired U.S. weapons left behind in Afghanistan during the 2021 withdrawal, including with thermal optics. have linked the arms used in the Jaffar Express attack directly to abandoned U.S. stockpiles in Afghanistan.
Third, militant operational collusion has deepened between the Balochistan Liberation Army and the , the latter ranked by the Institute for Economics and Peace as the world’s insurgent group in 2024.
Despite the groups’ divergent ideologies, the cooperation appears to have produced clear tactical convergence, including , the use of suicide bombings, and sniper and ambush tactics.
Finally, Baloch groups have excelled in the effective use of to influence and recruit educated young people, including women.
The BLA’s elite Majeed Brigade has , and the use of female suicide bombers has now spread across multiple Baloch factions. At least five known cases have been reported since 2022.
The : Female operatives present a softer public face and yield both , evading security profiling, expanding target reach and amplifying media impact.
Tehran’s destabilization creates new tactical space for insurgents. Ethnic Baloch communities straddle the Pakistan-Iran border, and the BLA already in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province.
The “” narrative promoted by Baloch nationalists, which envisions the reintegration of Baloch lands across both states, is gaining traction on the Iranian side. Moreover, weaker border enforcement gives militants greater freedom to move, recruit and coordinate.
Cross-border trade flows have since the war in Iran began, but the disruption is more likely to expand than to shrink Balochistan’s over time. As state enforcement weakens on both sides of the border, the and narcotics smuggling networks that Baloch militants are likely to expand further.
The cross-border problem had already escalated to interstate confrontation. In January 2024, Iran and Pakistan exchanged on Baloch militant groups operating across their shared border.
Counterterrorism remains modest, and , including the killing by militants of Pakistani migrants inside Iran as recently as April 2025.
With Iran’s stability weakening, these dynamics are likely to deepen, potentially raising tensions between Islamabad and Tehran over separatists in the future.
The Baloch insurgency is now also an increasingly important focus of a warming U.S.-Pakistani relationship.
In August 2025, the U.S. State Department the BLA and its Majeed Brigade as foreign terrorist organizations – a move Islamabad had long pressed for.
Months later, the U.S. Export-Import Bank for the Reko Diq copper-gold project in Balochistan, its single largest critical minerals investment to date.
The current insurgency directly contests Pakistan’s capacity to deliver security in Balochistan. The Reko Diq mine lies in the same district where Zareena Rafiq, a BLF-affiliated female suicide bomber, of Pakistan’s federal paramilitary force on Nov. 30, 2025.
Further, in April 2026, a BLF commander declared that the group would operating in Balochistan, regardless of country of origin.
Yet the present alignment between the U.S. and Pakistan is transactional: Its durability depends on Pakistan delivering on counterterrorism, mediation with Iran and mineral access.
Meanwhile, absent a counterinsurgency approach that addresses the underlying political and social drivers of the Baloch insurgency – including state repression, political marginalization and resource grievance – the broader U.S.-Pakistan reset is unlikely to deliver the stability its .
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article .