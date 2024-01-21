Ayodhya temple inauguration: BJP alleges DMK banned special poojas, minister refutes

The Tamil Nadu police has asked the Kancheepuram Anmiga Peravai (Spiritual Wing) to remove the pandal erected in Rajendra Gardens in Kancheepuram that was installed for the live relay of Ayodhya Ram Temple’s consecration ceremony, as the event was organised without getting police permission. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman was scheduled to participate in the event on January 22.

The Spiritual wing of Tamil Nadu BJP had organised the event for around 800-1000 people at Rajendra Gardens in Kancheepuram. The tent was removed by the organisers after police objected to it. Security has been stepped up outside the venue.