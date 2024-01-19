Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration: State’s participation against constitutional morality

Former state public prosecutor and lawyer BT Venkatesh said that the inauguration was a political event and should not be confused with religion. “As per the Constitution, every person has the right to propagate religion. But the question is whether governments should take part in a religious ceremony. In the 1950s, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had written to the then President Rajendra Prasad to express his displeasure (of people holding Constitutional positions attending religious events),” he said.

Commenting on the ceremony on January 22, Sudha Ramalingam, advocate and human rights activist, stated that the million dollar question is whether a brute majority, which is the Hindu population, can oppress the rest of the country and especially the minorities, in this case the Muslims. She said, “There is nothing illegal about the construction and consecration of the temple. However, the letter of the law is different from the spirit of the law. The temple is being built on a place where a mosque (Babri Masjid) once stood. It is the duty of the ruling party to see that everyone is happy, not just the majority. There is a revival of right-wing ideology all around the world and people are being brain-washed.”