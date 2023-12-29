Ayodhya airport to be named after poet Valmiki

The airport in Ayodhya, which will be inaugurated on Saturday, December 30, has been renamed ‘Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham’, after poet Valmiki, who is celebrated as the author of the epic Ramayana. The airport was earlier called the ‘Maryada Purshottam Shri Ram Ayodhya International Airport’.

The newly-constructed airport will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, days before the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The grand consecration ceremony will be held on January 22, 2024.

On the day it is inaugurated, the first flights will be operated by IndiGo and Air India Express. The two airlines have already announced flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad to Ayodhya, commencing in January 2024.