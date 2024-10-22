Autocratic nations are reaching across borders to silence critics – and so far nothing seems to stop them

Iranian journalist Pouria Zeraati survived an assassination attempt outside his home in Wimbledon, south London, in late March 2024. Eighteen months earlier, the London-based independent television channel Iran International, for which Zeraati worked, had temporarily relocated to Washington DC over threats that they believe come from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps .

Both incidents are examples of how it seems that a government can target an individual or organisation based outside their borders, with terrifying results.

According to the latest research from the V-Dem Institute at the University of Gothenberg, 71% of the world’s population lived in autocracies in 2023 – ten years ago it was 48%. But what’s also new is that autocracies – as well as some other nations – are increasingly reaching across their borders to target people living abroad, enforcing the idea that they can reach their critics wherever they live .

This kind of state action, taken outside national borders, is known as transnational repression, and is becoming more widespread . The Chinese government is seen as the biggest perpetrator, sometimes using violence to close down criticism or protests against its regime, held in other countries.

Countries reaching across borders

More than 20% of the world’s governments are believed to have taken this kind of action outside their borders in the past ten years . These included assassinations, abductions, assaults, detentions and unlawful deportations, according to the NGO Freedom House. These are aimed at forcibly silencing exiled political activists, journalists, former regime insiders and members of ethnic or religious minorities. In 2023, 125 such incidents were committed by 25 countries .

While the majority of countries committing such practices tend to be autocracies, a number of democracies have also taken action across borders , including Israel, Hungary, India and Turkey, according to the report. In 2023, six countries engaged in these practices for the first time, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, El Salvador and Yemen.

Freedom House recorded 1,034 physical attacks between 2014 and 2023 , committed by 44 governments in 100 target countries. China, Turkey, Tajikistan, Russia and Egypt are the most prolific perpetrators, with China accounting for a quarter of all incidents.

This type of terror tactic can take many forms. Freedom House has noted that governments increasingly cooperated to help target exiled dissidents. In 74% of the incidents of transnational repression that took place in 2021, both the origin and the host countries were rated “not free” by Freedom House .

Awareness of this type of cross-border action is growing. Both human rights groups and academics are now systematically tracking attacks. And several governments, including the US and Australia, have committed to taking action to combat these practices . A bill was introduced in the US Senate in 2023 to specifically tackle transnational repression by foreign governments in the US and abroad.

I studied the increasing levels of cooperation in transnational repression by different nations in a recent article published in International Studies Quarterly . We look at why states, which are normally reluctant to collaborate, do so when it comes to silencing dissidents abroad.

