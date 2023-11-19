Australia beats India to clinch their sixth World Cup title

After a winning spree, leaving no doubt about its victory in every other match so far in the Cricket World Cup of 2023, India has lost the finals to Australia on Sunday, November 19. Australia won the match by six wickets after beating India’s 240 for all in 43 overs. This is their sixth World Cup win in 36 years.

The finals took place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the same venue as the debut match held on October 5. On Sunday when the match came to a close, the whole stadium, dotted with fans and followers wearing blue, had gone quiet, except for the Australian players and its few scattered supporters. Rohit Sharma and his men shook hands with the Australian team and walked back to the dressing room, as pacer Mohammed Siraj could not help shedding a few tears.

Pat Cummins’s team played careful cricket, after losing three early wickets including that of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Steven Smith. They appeared determined not to be in a hurry anymore, going on a defensive mode, letting opening batsman Travis Head go steadily ahead to knock a century and last till almost the very end of the match. Travis’s 137 runs in 120 balls got him the Player of the Match award. Marnus Labuschagne stood patiently, getting his 58 in almost double the number of deliveries. Fittingly, Glenn Maxwell, the double-century scorer of this World Cup, took the final two winning runs in the match.