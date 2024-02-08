Aus T20 captain Mitchell Marsh to play despite testing positive for Covid-19

Australian T20 captain Mitchell Marsh will convey instructions to his teammates from a distance during the opening T20 match against the West Indies on Friday, February 9. This necessity arises due to his positive Covid-19 test result.

Marsh will play despite the positive test result and will follow Cricket Australia protocols, which include operating out of a different dressing room and keeping his distance on the field.

The T20 captain is the third player to have contracted Covid-19 in the Aussie cricket camp in recent matches. Josh Inglis and Cameron Green also tested positive for the virus and both were kept away from teammates during national anthems.

Green was also shooed from the Cricket Australia team celebrations after he tested positive for Covid-19 during the Gabba Test against the Windies.