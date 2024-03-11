‘Attempt to polarise Lok Sabha elections’: Congress on CAA implementation

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stated that it took the Union government four years and three months to notify the rules for the CAA that was passed by the Parliament in December 2019. He added that the timing right before the Lok Sabha elections was aimed at polarisation, especially in West Bengal and Assam. “It also appears to be an attempt to manage the headlines after the Supreme Court’s severe strictures on the Electoral Bonds Scandal,” he added.

Addressing the media, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee said the BJP government should have notified the rules six months ago. “If there are any good things, we always support and appreciate but if anything is done that is not good for the country, TMC will always raise its voice and oppose it. I know why today's date was chosen before Ramadan. I appeal to the people to be calm and avoid any rumours," she added.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also criticised the move and said this move can only be seen as the divisive agenda of the Sangh Parivar. He emphasised that CAA, which is aimed to relegate Muslims to second-class citizens, would not be implemented in the state.

"The Union government notifying CAA rules ahead of the election is an attempt to disturb the nation. This is to inject communal divisions among the public, and to destroy the basic ideology of our constitution. Kerala was the first to pass a resolution against the CAA bill. We had announced that the National Population Register (NPR) would also not be implemented in the state. Pointing out the unconstitutional nature of the bill, the state had filed a suit in the Supreme Court against the Union government," he added.