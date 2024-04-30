AstraZeneca tells UK court Covishield might cause rare side effect

Swedish-British medicine manufacturer AstraZeneca, the company that developed the Covishield vaccination in collaboration with Oxford University, has reportedly admitted in the UK high court that its vaccine can cause a rare side effect called Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS). AstraZeneca sells the vaccine under many brand names, mainly Covishield and names Covishield and Vaxzevria. In India, it was manufactured and supplied by Serum Institute of India (SII).

AstraZeneca made the submission to the court in a lawsuit filed against the company that its vaccines caused death and serious injury to the patients. According to The Telegraph , while AstraZeneca is contesting the claims, the company has submitted a legal document stating that the vaccine “can, in very rare cases, cause TTS.” Stating that the “causal mechanism” – how TTS is caused by the vaccine – is not known, the company said, “TTS can also occur in the absence of the AZ vaccine (or any vaccine). Causation in any individual case will be a matter for expert evidence.”

TTS is a rare but serious condition associated with some vaccines, including AstraZeneca’s Covishield. A person affected by TTS would suffer from blood clots (thrombosis) and low platelet levels (thrombocytopenia). Common symptoms include severe headache, chest pain, blurred vision, difficulty in speaking, shortness of breath, etc