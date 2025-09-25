Assam govt forms SIT to probe Zubeen Garg's death

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In the wake of the demise of Assam’s cultural icon and popular singer Zubeen Garg, the state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a comprehensive and transparent probe into the circumstances of his death.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who chaired a high-level review meeting with the Director General of Police, senior CID officials, and the Chief Secretary on Wednesday, announced that the SIT would comprise some of the “best officers of Assam Police” and would work independently with complete professional integrity.

He reassured the people of Assam that “no stone will be left unturned” in the probe.

The SIT will be headed by Special DGP (CID) M.P. Gupta, with Rosie Kalita, SSP (CM Vigilance), appointed as the Chief Investigating Officer.

Several senior officials, including Additional SPs, Deputy SPs, Inspectors, and Sub-Inspectors drawn from CID and other districts, have been inducted as Additional and Assistant Investigating Officers.

All officers attached to the SIT will remain on the team until the completion of the investigation. The probe will focus on CID Police Station Case No. 18/2025, registered under sections 61(2)/105/106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

According to officials, the SIT is mandated to work within strict timelines and ensure transparency at every stage of the inquiry.

Addressing reporters, CM Sarma said, “In regard to the untimely death of our beloved Zubeen Garg, we will not spare anyone. The SIT has been given complete autonomy to investigate and will function with utmost professionalism.”

He further revealed that viscera samples of the late singer would be sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFL), New Delhi, for advanced forensic analysis.

The Chief Minister’s announcement comes amid widespread public emotion and speculation surrounding Garg’s unexpected passing.

Fans across the state have been demanding a fair and thorough investigation, and the formation of the SIT is being viewed as a decisive step by the government to uphold accountability and provide clarity. Assam Police, in a statement, stressed that the officers entrusted with the probe were carefully selected and would carry out their duties with diligence until the case reaches its logical conclusion.

The death of Zubeen Garg, revered not only as a singer but also as an actor, composer, and cultural ambassador of Assam, has left a deep void in the state’s cultural life.

The SIT probe, closely watched by the public, is expected to play a crucial role in addressing unanswered questions and ensuring justice.

