‘Asking for power share is not wrong’, Congress TN in-charge Girish Chodankar tells TNM

Even as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin rejected the Congress party’s demand for a power-sharing arrangement, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge Girish Chodankar said the remarks were not categorical, signalling that the party does not view them as a definitive rejection.

In an interview with TNM’s Senior News Editor Shabbir Ahmed, Girish Chodankar said, “I don’t think the Chief Minister has said it in a louder voice. He is expressing his views about Tamil Nadu politics, which we fully respect.”

When asked whether the Congress would press the demand further, Girish said a decision would be announced once negotiations begin.

“Our cadres have stood by us. They have not tasted power for the last 60 years. What have they received? Nothing. Yet the party has endured. Generation after generation, they have invested their time and money in this party. What have we given them in return?” he asked.

He also objected to criticism that the party lacks grassroots work while demanding a share in power.

“It is a completely insulting statement. Many political parties try to humiliate and insult our cadres. That is not acceptable in any form,” he said.

The AICC in-charge also expressed displeasure that negotiations have not commenced despite the Congress forming a committee for the purpose. He added that he is facing pressure from the party’s high command and state leaders to begin election preparations and campaigning.

