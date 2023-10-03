Asian Games: Parul Chaudhury wins gold in women’s 5000m

Indian athlete Parul Chaudhury won the gold medal in the women’s 5000m at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday, October 3. According to Sportstar, this is the second medal for Parul in the Asian Games. She won the silver medal for the women’s 3000m Steeplechase (an obstacle course) on Monday, October 2.

According to reports, Parul was trailing behind Japan’s Ririka Hironaka until the final few metres. Then she charged forward and won the gold medal. The 28-year-old Indian athlete registered a time of 15:14:75 while Hironaka, who came in second, registered 15:15:34. Meanwhile, Caroline Kipkirui, who won the bronze medal, registered 15:23:12. The other Indian athlete, Ankita finished fifth, and registered 15:33:03, which was her personal best.

According to Hindustan Times, Parul won two medals at the Asian Athletics Championships held earlier this year in Bangkok. She won the gold medal in the 3000m Steeplechase event and a silver in the 5000m race.