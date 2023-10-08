Asian Games: India wins historic gold in men’s badminton, ends with 107 medals

With the men's doubles pair of Satsiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty smashing their way to a historic first-ever gold medal in badminton and with two medals each in archery and kabaddi, India bagged 12 medals including six gold to end its campaign in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou with their highest-ever haul of 107 medals.

India claimed a final-day haul of 12 medals, which took its tally to 107 – 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze medals. This is India's best-ever performance in the Asian Games, the total medal count of 107 exceeding the previous highest haul of 70 medals by a wide margin.

The men's kabaddi team resorted to an on-court protest over an official error, holding up play for an hour. The officials ruled in favour of the Indians after a review, which resulted in the Iranian teams having an on-court sit-in protest. The matter was finally resolved with the Indians getting the points and the Iranians left unhappy over the loss of points as India regained the gold medal after being relegated to fourth position in the 2018 edition in Indonesia.