Asian Games: India wins historic gold in men’s badminton, ends with 107 medals
With the men's doubles pair of Satsiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty smashing their way to a historic first-ever gold medal in badminton and with two medals each in archery and kabaddi, India bagged 12 medals including six gold to end its campaign in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou with their highest-ever haul of 107 medals.
India claimed a final-day haul of 12 medals, which took its tally to 107 – 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze medals. This is India's best-ever performance in the Asian Games, the total medal count of 107 exceeding the previous highest haul of 70 medals by a wide margin.
The men's kabaddi team resorted to an on-court protest over an official error, holding up play for an hour. The officials ruled in favour of the Indians after a review, which resulted in the Iranian teams having an on-court sit-in protest. The matter was finally resolved with the Indians getting the points and the Iranians left unhappy over the loss of points as India regained the gold medal after being relegated to fourth position in the 2018 edition in Indonesia.
On Saturday, October 7, India finished fourth in the medals tally, with an unprecedented overall medal haul of 107 -- 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze, which is a far cry to China's massive total of 382 medals -- 200 gold, 111 silver and 71 bronze. Japan finished second with 186 medals -- 51 gold, 66 silver and 69 bronze -- while the Republic of Korea took third place with 190 medals of which 42 were gold, 59 silver and 89 bronze.
The Compound archers presented the good side of the sport as Jyothi Surekha Vennam, in her third Asian Games, and Ojas Pravin Deotable, in his debut appearance, won gold medals in women's and men's individual events respectively.
The women's kabaddi team won the gold medal after being dethroned in the previous edition in Indonesia in 2018. The men's cricket team won the sixth gold medal for India -- the biggest gold haul on a single day -- based on a ludicrous rule that declared the winner based on the World rankings of the National team in a rain-abandoned match.
Wrestler Deepak Punia grabbed one of the four silver medals and archer Abhishek Verma also won a silver medal after losing to Deotale in the final played in cold and rainy conditions.
Chess players claimed two silver medals with the men's team of D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa Arjun, Vidit Santosh Gujarathi and Pentala Harikrishna, finishing second behind Iran while Uzbekistan took bronze. The women's team took silver behind hosts China with Kazakhstan claiming the bronze medal.
On Saturday, the women's hockey team won the bronze medal beating defending Champions Japan in the third-place match. China grabbed the opportunity to qualify for the Paris Olympics by beating the Republic of Korea in the final.