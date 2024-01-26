ASI report says Hindu temple existed at Gyanvapi mosque site in Varanasi

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has released its scientific survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque, which says that there was a Hindu temple at the site before the construction of the mosque. According to the brief findings report released by Bar and Bench, the pre-existing structure was demolished during the 17th century under the rule of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, with part of it repurposed in the construction of the existing mosque.

"The pre-existing structure appears to have been destroyed in the 17th century, during the reign of Aurangzeb, and part of it was modified and reused in the existing structure. Based on scientific studies/surveys carried out, study of architectural remains, exposed features and artefacts, inscriptions, art and sculptures, it can be said that there existed a Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure," the report said.