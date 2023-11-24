As simmering anti-immigrant sentiments spill over, Dublin sees worst riot in decades

Ireland’s Dublin city witnessed its worst riots in decades on the night of November 23, Thursday, as violent anti-immigrant mobs damaged and looted over a dozen shops, chased and attacked Garda (the Irish police force) personnel, and set ablaze buses, trams, and Garda cars. The violence, which started off as ‘protests’, was at least partly in response to a brutal stabbing that took place outside a primary school near the Rotunda Hospital on Parnell Street on Thursday afternoon. The attack had left five people including three children hospitalised — one of whom, aged five, has sustained serious injuries and remains in a critical state.

Garda (Police) Commissioner Drew Harris confirmed on Friday morning that a suspect has been identified in the stabbing attack, and the investigation is ongoing. But even as the motive behind the attack is yet to be made public, a strongly conservative news website called Gript Media claimed that the suspect was “understood to be an Algerian national,” feeding a growing anti-immigrant sentiment among right-wing groups in the country. Social media handles have since pointed out that the man has been an Irish citizen for over two decades, but the article by Gript remains online. Gript also leaves out the detail that the first responder who stopped the attack is a Brazilian delivery worker .

Violent ‘protests’

On Thursday, shortly after the stabbing, groups of protesters began to gather in the area. In his briefing on Friday, Commissioner Harris said a group also attempted to break through the police barrier to the scene. Crowds soon grew more violent, channeling their anger both at migrants and the government. Videos widely shared on social media showed crowds setting a police car , tram , and bus on fire. Other videos emerged of Garda members being chased through the streets and attacked by large mobs of people.

Even as conservative groups tried to argue that the protests were a mere outpouring of public anger against the government, videos showed the rioters looting shops including the iconic Arnotts Shopping Centre . One video showed rioters storming an eatery, with someone asking to grab the charity boxes. Anti-migrant and anti-government posts popped up in right-wing social media groups, with some worrying unverified reports of calls for violence against “foreigners” and Garda members who had “blood on their hands”.

The larger public in Ireland condemned the riots, calling them “disgraceful”. A large proportion of the public took to X, formerly Twitter, to call out the far-right groups that created the chaos. One user wrote: