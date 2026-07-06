As elephants venture to higher altitudes researchers track possibilities of conflict

Elephants in Arunachal Pradesh may be present at higher elevations than previously thought. According to the new action plan on managing human-elephant conflict in the state, elephant tracks as well as a camera trap image of a juvenile elephant were observed at an altitude of 3,266 metres in the state’s Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary, possibly the highest recorded presence of Asian elephants in the world. The highest known record of an elephant (African elephant) is at around 4,000 metres, on Mount Kenya.

Elephants in Arunachal Pradesh were previously known to be present primarily in the lower reaches and Himalayan foothills occasionally moving up to an altitude of 2,000 meters. However, this assessment found their presence at altitudes going up to 3,266 metres.

The new action plan, released in May 2026, was jointly developed by the Arunachal Pradesh Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and WWF-India, to address human-elephant conflict in the state, threats to habitats and analyse whether elephant corridors are well-protected. Data was collected between December 2024 and March 2026. Officials examined elephant habitats where conflict was reported, and where crop or property damage had occurred.

Why the altitude record matters

According to Aritra Kshettry, who works with WWF-India’s Elephant Conservation Programme (ECP), elephants are not typically found at such high altitudes.

The records of elephants at these altitudes gives clues about their movement outside of protected areas which helps predict potential interactions between elephants and humans.

According to the action plan, elephant presence and crop damage have been reported in areas north of the Eaglenest Sanctuary, such as in the Tenga Valley of the Shergaon Forest Range, where herds of 5-6 elephants and single elephants have been reported entering fields.

Aniruddha Dhamorekar, who is associated with ECP, says, “Elephant movements in the high-altitude areas of Eaglenest were already known to the local Bugun and Sherdukpen communities, as well as the staff at Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary. Ornithologist Anwaruddin Choudhury documented this in the early 2000s. However, there were no records from this altitude (3,266 metres) before.”

Talking about the assessment, Dhamorekar said, “We wanted to know where the elephants travel and in which seasons. This area (high altitudes in Arunachal Pradesh) gets very cold in the winter. Elephants are usually not found in such temperatures. So, it was important to understand whether this was just a seasonal movement during the summer,” he said. He added that the camera traps revealed that the elephants appeared to be primarily consuming bamboo. “They may also be migrating to salt lick sites on the mountain,” he added, referring to the parts of the mountain where animals find essential minerals.