As Chandrayaan-3 awakes for next set of assignments, here’s what it’s found so far

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) expects to wake up Chandrayaan-3, India’s moon mission that had entered sleep mode earlier this month. Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander and Pragyan rover had entered sleep mode and the payloads switched off after their solar power depleted and battery turned off. While the rover entered sleep mode on September 2, the lander’s sleep mode set in on September 4. The battery is expected to recharge on Friday, September 22 as dawn breaks on the moon and Chandrayaan-3 receives the sun’s rays. One lunar daylight period is about 14 earth days long.

The moon mission was launched from Sriharikota on July 14. On August 23, it soft landed on the moon’s south pole, becoming the first lunar mission to accomplish the feat. The Pragyan rover rolled down on to the moon’s surface, facilitated by a two-segment ramp. A solar panel enabled the rover to generate power.

On September 4, ISRO announced that the Vikram lander landed on the moon again, by successfully conducting a “hop experiment”. “On command, it fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected and landed safely at a distance of 30-40 cm,” ISRO said. The space agency said that the hop was of great significance as it “enthuses future sample return and human missions”.