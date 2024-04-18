As BJP hopes to retain Vadodara, Congress determined to give a fight

The political landscape of Vadodara, one of the prominent Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat, will witness a straight fight between the BJP and Congress candidates.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has held a firm grip on this seat, recently faced an unexpected twist when the incumbent MP, Ranjan Bhatt, announced her decision not to contest the upcoming elections. Citing personal reasons, Bhatt's departure has paved the way for new faces to emerge.

Dr. Hemang Joshi, the newly announced BJP candidate, is a youthful figure in Vadodara's political scene. At under 40 years of age, he brings a fresh perspective to the table. Joshi holds significant positions such as the Vice Chairman of the School Board of Vadodara Municipal Corporation and has a rich background in academia and community service.

His academic credentials include a PhD in leadership from the Faculty of Social Work at Maharaja Sayajirao University, Vadodara. Dr Joshi is also known for his involvement in various international forums and his leadership in the Vallabh Youth Organization (VYO).

Representing the Congress, Jashpalsinh Mahendrasinh Padhiyar steps up as the opposition's candidate. At 41, Padhiyar is deeply rooted in the local community through his engagement in the agriculture, transportation, and business sectors. His candidacy signifies the Congress' efforts to regain its historical influence in a constituency that has seen BJP dominance since the late 1990s.