Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia acquitted in Delhi liquor policy case

All 23 accused in the Delhi excise policy case, including former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha, have been acquitted – bringing a judicial end to a case that had played out as much in television studios as in courtrooms.

“There was no overarching conspiracy or criminal intent in the excise policy,” Special Judge (PC Act) Jitendra Singh said while closing the CBI case, according to Bar and Bench . The court said the case does not survive judicial scrutiny as the CBI had tried to construct a narrative of conspiracy on the basis of mere conjecture.

The court also pulled up the CBI for building its case through approver statements and said it will recommend a departmental inquiry against the CBI officials who made Kuldeep Singh, a public servant, accused number one in the case.

The CBI case also triggered a media trial. Five news channels were even pulled up by the Delhi High Court for “misreporting” on the investigation into Delhi’s now-revoked excise policy.

The CBI had filed an FIR in 2022 claiming that the excise policy of 2021-22 was manipulated to facilitate monopolisation and cartelisation of liquor trade in Delhi. It was after a complaint by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The agency claimed AAP and its leaders received kickbacks from liquor manufacturers. The ED too has lodged a case – that case has also seen several anchors convinced of Kejriwal’s guilt.

The arrests in the CBI case were criticised as vendetta.

The court had earlier reserved its decision on February 12 after hearing detailed arguments from the CBI and the accused, including Kejriwal and Sisodia, along with 21 others.

Kejriwal broke down emotionally after being discharged in the Delhi excise policy case by the Rouse Avenue Court.

Addressing supporters after the court’s order, Kejriwal said, “I am not corrupt. The court has said that Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are honest.”

In a post on X, Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal said, “In this world, no matter how powerful one becomes, one cannot rise above Shiva Shakti.”

From Manikarnika Ghat to the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Banaras is being reshaped in the name of vikas. Our new NL Sena asks who pays the price. Power it here .

This report was originally published in the Newslaundry and can be accessed here.